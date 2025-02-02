William Blair Forecasts Higher Earnings for Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.66 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

