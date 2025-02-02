National Bank Financial Expects Stronger Earnings for Metro

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$93.56.

Metro Stock Performance

MRU opened at C$90.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 1-year low of C$68.12 and a 1-year high of C$94.86.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.