Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WOR Q3 Earnings

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

WOR opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.93%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.