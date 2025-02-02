FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Neogen

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,401,000 after purchasing an additional 913,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 207,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.