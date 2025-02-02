Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.