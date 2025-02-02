What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for WNEB FY2025 Earnings?

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,063.60. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 372.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 769,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 606,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

