Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for CGI Earnings

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.72%.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 288.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

