Brokers Set Expectations for Dover’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dover by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

