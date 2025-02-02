Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.