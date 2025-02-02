Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omnicell Q2 Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.36, a P/E/G ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

