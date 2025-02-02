FY2025 EPS Forecast for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.80) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 905,129 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,917,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,349,000 after buying an additional 149,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $200,922.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,383 shares of company stock worth $2,535,891 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

