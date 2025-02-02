TSE:WEL FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
