TSE:WEL FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

