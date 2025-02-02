FY2025 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass Raised by Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of OI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,025,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 520,452 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,350,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

