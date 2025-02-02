Wedbush Issues Optimistic Estimate for TPX Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:TPX opened at $63.22 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

