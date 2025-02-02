Wedbush Forecasts Starbucks’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,726,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $157,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.