NeuroPace FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for NeuroPace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NPCE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $13.76 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $48,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.62. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 80,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in NeuroPace by 20.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

