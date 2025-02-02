Critical Contrast: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) versus National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bank and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $51.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

This table compares National Bank and California International Bank, N.A.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $599.50 million 2.73 $118.82 million $3.09 13.95 California International Bank, N.A. $4.85 million 1.72 N/A N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 19.82% 9.76% 1.25% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Bank beats California International Bank, N.A. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support small businesses and entrepreneurs; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Texas. It also operates ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

