Analyzing i-80 Gold (IAUX) & Its Competitors

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|i-80 Gold
|-231.43%
|-21.18%
|-12.67%
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|-57.94%
|4.01%
|3.23%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for i-80 Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|i-80 Gold
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2.50
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|1167
|3720
|4535
|131
|2.38
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|i-80 Gold
|$54.91 million
|-$65.20 million
|-1.57
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|$1.69 billion
|-$71.11 million
|-20.11
i-80 Gold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
i-80 Gold beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
