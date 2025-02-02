Analyzing i-80 Gold (IAUX) & Its Competitors

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -57.94% 4.01% 3.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for i-80 Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50 i-80 Gold Competitors 1167 3720 4535 131 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 518.05%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.41%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $54.91 million -$65.20 million -1.57 i-80 Gold Competitors $1.69 billion -$71.11 million -20.11

i-80 Gold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

