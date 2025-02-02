Financial Analysis: Everus (NYSE:ECG) versus Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 5 0 0 1.83 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Everus has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Everus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everus is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $905.30 million 1.38 $123.18 million N/A N/A Everus $2.85 billion 1.23 $137.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Everus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everus has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Everus beats Smith Douglas Homes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.