Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Performance Shipping and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euronav 0 0 0 0 0.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 65.32% 23.47% 19.02% Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euronav”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.19 $69.41 million $1.50 1.13 Euronav $1.24 billion 1.70 $858.03 million $5.93 1.82

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

