Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $4.92

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 86,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

