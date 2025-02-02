Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Critical Contrast

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hope Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Arrow Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Arrow Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $473.92 million 2.97 $133.67 million $0.82 14.22 Arrow Financial $191.68 million 2.32 $30.08 million $1.96 13.58

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hope Bancorp pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 9.95% 4.84% 0.59% Arrow Financial 15.00% 8.59% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Arrow Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company’s lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.