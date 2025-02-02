Head-To-Head Comparison: N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) vs. CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N2OFF and CF Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $260,000.00 55.73 -$6.52 million N/A N/A CF Industries $6.63 billion 2.42 $1.53 billion $6.32 14.59

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -3,165.66% -96.06% -83.65% CF Industries 19.45% 14.57% 8.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares N2OFF and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CF Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for N2OFF and CF Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00 CF Industries 3 6 5 0 2.14

CF Industries has a consensus price target of $92.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given CF Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CF Industries is more favorable than N2OFF.

Risk and Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Industries beats N2OFF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF



N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About CF Industries



CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. The company's principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. It also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

