Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $298.61

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $271.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 0.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

