ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $72.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

Several research analysts have commented on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $57.74 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

