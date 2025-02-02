Analyzing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Forestar Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $113.40 million 0.00 -$78.52 million ($148.49) 0.00 Forestar Group $1.45 billion 0.83 $203.40 million $3.57 6.69

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89% Forestar Group 12.50% 11.74% 6.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LuxUrban Hotels and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33 Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 333,233.33%. Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Risk & Volatility

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats LuxUrban Hotels on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

