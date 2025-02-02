Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $85.17

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,479,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713,379 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

