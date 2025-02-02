Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $166.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:MAA opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

