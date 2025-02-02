ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $167.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,457,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in ITT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 669,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,503,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 381,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,050,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

