Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Greenland Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of GTEC opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.48.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
