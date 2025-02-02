Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of GTEC opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

