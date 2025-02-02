Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading Up 6.8% on Earnings Beat

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.11. 616,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 992,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on BEP
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,943,000 after acquiring an additional 246,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,744,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 116,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 5.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.