Fifth Third Bancorp Has $161,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

