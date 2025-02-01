3,001 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

