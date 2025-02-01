Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 979,522.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.