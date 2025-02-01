2,063 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

