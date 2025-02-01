Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,514 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,773,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

