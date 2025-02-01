Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

