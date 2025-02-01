NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,545,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,877,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,999.06 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7,018.03 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8,439.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,880.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 521.74 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

