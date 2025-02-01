KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

