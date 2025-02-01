JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $431,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

