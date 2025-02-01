Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.