Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $414.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

