Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 197.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,649,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $96,655.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

