Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 15,184 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

