Blue Trust Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 282,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

