PFG Investments LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

