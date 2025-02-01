Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

