Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,304 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after purchasing an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $40,154,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,969,000 after purchasing an additional 206,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.6 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,555. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.