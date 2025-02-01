Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 22.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 117,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gentex by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

GNTX stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

