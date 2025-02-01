Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,965,717,000 after buying an additional 1,392,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,891,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 529,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,348,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,187 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $410,494,000 after buying an additional 127,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

